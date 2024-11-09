Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

