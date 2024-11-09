Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CWK Q4 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $3,125,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.