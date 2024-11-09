Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

