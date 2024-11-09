Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,761. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Bank of America increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.