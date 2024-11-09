Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $212,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

EXPD stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

