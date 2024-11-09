Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

YUM opened at $137.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

