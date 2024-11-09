Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases 11,265 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 823.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

