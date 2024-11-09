Financial Security Advisor Inc. Buys 4,887 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 805.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 979.6% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 905.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.