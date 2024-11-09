First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 192.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.