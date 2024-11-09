Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

