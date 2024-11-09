Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

