Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 869.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,427,120,000 after buying an additional 7,550,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.