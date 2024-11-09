Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

