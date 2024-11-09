Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.32 ($7.78) and traded as high as GBX 714.50 ($9.30). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.11), with a volume of 386,484 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($8.07) to GBX 720 ($9.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 635.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 598.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,916.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

