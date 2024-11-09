GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $914,560.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

GameStop Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.63 and a beta of -0.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

