Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Merdad Parsey Sells 25,590 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merdad Parsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.61%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

