Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,525 shares of company stock worth $2,142,029. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $143.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

