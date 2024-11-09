Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

