Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

