Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

