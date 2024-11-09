Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $504.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.73 and a 12-month high of $506.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

