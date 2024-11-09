Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

