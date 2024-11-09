Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

