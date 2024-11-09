Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

