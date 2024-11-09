Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.