Graypoint LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

