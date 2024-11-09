Graypoint LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.