Graypoint LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Up 1.2 %

VLTO opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

