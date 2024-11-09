Graypoint LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

