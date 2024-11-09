Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.