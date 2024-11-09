Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

