Graypoint LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 171.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 603,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 381,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 268.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $928,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

