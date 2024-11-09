Graypoint LLC Sells 286 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

