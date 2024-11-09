Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 265.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

NYSE GWRE opened at $194.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,436.88, a PEG ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

