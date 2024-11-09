Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SNAP opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,051 shares of company stock worth $15,965,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
