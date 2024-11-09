Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 367.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

