Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 137,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

