Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 45.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $151.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Celanese Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:CE opened at $84.77 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

