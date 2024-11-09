Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $722,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Toro by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

