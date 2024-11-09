Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $939,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,854,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,173,265. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

