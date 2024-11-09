Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

