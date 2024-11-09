Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

