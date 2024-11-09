Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in AECOM by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

AECOM stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

