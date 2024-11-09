Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,069 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 230.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 705,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

