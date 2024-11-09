Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,299 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 66.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FOX by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

FOXA opened at $44.60 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock worth $14,244,865. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

