Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 140 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $143.74 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

