Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,469 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 24,432.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 57.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $27,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 85.96%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

