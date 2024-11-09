Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,698 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

