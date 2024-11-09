Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,609 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 10.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Toast by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 29.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,436.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock valued at $38,150,212. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST opened at $37.40 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

