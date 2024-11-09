Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 334 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

